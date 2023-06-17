VSP: Pilot injured when small plane crashes in Suffolk

The plane went down in a rural area south of the downtown section of the city on North Liberty Spring Road shortly before 3 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt when he crashed his small plane in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the plane went down in a rural area south of the downtown section of the city on North Liberty Spring Road shortly before 3 p.m.

The spokesperson said the pilot suffered "non-life threatening injuries."

Suffolk Fire & Rescue reported that they had to extricate the pilot, and that they called out Nightingale to medevac the man to a local hospital.

Based on photos provided by State Police, the aircraft appears to be a small open-cockpit light aircraft - possibly experimental since no registration number was visible. It may also belong to a class of aircraft that doesn't require registration with the FAA.

The aircraft appeared to be damaged, but mostly intact.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Virginia State Troopers were on scene investigating Saturday afternoon.