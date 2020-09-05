Smithfield Foods truck with 180 hogs onboard overturns in Suffolk

About 180 hogs were onboard the truck at the time of the accident, officials said. There is no word on how many animals were injured or killed.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An overturned tractor-trailer truck with hogs onboard caused a part of Carolina Road to close in Suffolk on Saturday.

Smithfield Foods has a response team heading to the scene.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the accident sometime after 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of Carolina Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

About 180 hogs were onboard the truck at the time of the accident, officials said.

There is no word on how many animals were injured or killed.

Suffolk Animal Control and Suffolk Public Works are also at the scene.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Carolina Road between Turlington Road and the Whaleyville split are closed. Detours are in place.