Smithfield Foods truck with more than 100 hogs onboard overturns in Suffolk

Between 160-180 hogs were onboard the truck at the time of the accident, officials said. There is no word on how many animals were injured or killed.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An overturned tractor-trailer truck with hogs onboard caused a part of Godwin Boulevard to close in Suffolk Friday morning.

Smithfield Foods has a response team heading to the scene.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the accident sometime after 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The driver was not injured.

Parts of the road will remain closed for several hours, officials said.