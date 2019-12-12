SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police is investigating a threat on social media against Lakeland High School.

Diana Klink, a spokesperson for the city, said the school administration was made aware of the threat.

She said there was nothing else to add at this time.

Bethanne Bradshaw with Suffolk Public Schools gave 13News Now the letter that was sent home to parents.

In a letter to parents, the principal said the threat "was specific to certain students but referenced the entire school as well."

The letter goes on to say that there was no when, where or how indicated with the threat.

The school hasn't been able to determine who made the threat and will be operating as normal while they continue to investigate.

You can read the full letter sent home to parents below.

