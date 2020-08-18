Some downtown Suffolk roads remain closed as crews clean up Isaias damage

Some streets in downtown Suffolk will stay closed while crews clean up damage from two tornadoes that touched down in the area during Tropical Storm Isaias.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk officials have prolonged a few road closures after two tornadoes ripped through the city when Tropical Storm Isaias raced through coastal Virginia.

Those two tornadoes caused around $4.3 million in damages to 114 homes and buildings. That damage ranges from minor to severe.

One of those buildings is the century-old commercial building in downtown Suffolk that was mostly vacant. After the tornadoes touched down on August 4, engineers declared the building a total loss. It will be demolished in the next week.

The city is still cleaning up nearly two weeks after the storms swept through the area. During their cleanup efforts, city officials have extended a road closure to thru traffic from West Washington Street at Main Street to Pine Street. Saratoga Street at West Washington Street to Smith Street will also remain closed.

Detour signs have been placed around the downtown area. Sidewalks in several of these areas will also stay closed.