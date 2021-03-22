Somewhere in Suffolk there is a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million

The ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven at 1125 Wilroy Road. It was purchased for the March 20 drawing and ended up matching the first five numbers.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Someone in Suffolk bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million! Now the question is: Who has that ticket?

The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

The only number not matched was the Powerball number, Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the March 20 Powerball drawing were 1-6-22-42-61, and the Powerball number was 4.

Matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, but whoever bought this winning ticket spent an extra dollar for Power Play. That doubled the prize to $2 million.

Lottery officials said the ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three nationwide.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $200 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $220 million.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.