Suffolk Police investigating shooting that left one hurt

It happened in the 1600 block of Route 58 near the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday just after midnight, the department said.

A 44-year-old man called the Suffolk 911 Center around 12:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he had been shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Route 58 near the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. .

Once on the scene, responding officers found the victim and his car which had sustained bullet damage, the department said.

There were also several shell casings on the ground.

The man was treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and then transported to a local hospital by Nightingale, SPD said.

His injuries were considered to be life-threatening, the department said.

No further information was released, and an investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The department is asking people with information on the situation to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.