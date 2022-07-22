Suffolk Fire & Rescue: Fire at Producers Peanut Factory, multiple units on scene

Officials are still on the scene working to put the fire out and prevent spread to nearby buildings.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire this morning in Suffolk.

According to a spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, emergency dispatch received multiple reports of a structure fire this morning around 5:30 a.m. at the Producers Peanut Company.

That's on Moore Avenue, which is between Finney Avenue and Kingsboro Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the central warehouse building fully involved in fire. Two other warehouse buildings on both sides were also catching fire, and a 500-gallon propane tank was exposed, according to a news release.

There was no one in the building at the time. So far, there have been no injuries reported.

.@suffolkvafire say this is now three-alarm fire.



Here’s video from a viewer who also came across the fire this morning.



Suffolk fire officials say Chesapeake Ladder 10 also responded to the fire. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9eJspvL6wf — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) July 22, 2022

Officials from Suffolk and Chesapeake are still on the scene working to put the fire out and prevent spread to nearby buildings.

The fire chief tells me one of the peanut factory buildings has collapsed and is completely destroyed.



Firefighters were able to save two other buildings, adjacent to it but both have significant damage to them.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/1XN6lieJOD — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) July 22, 2022

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

BREAKING - Fire in Suffolk - Crews are currently battling a fire on Moore Ave in Suffolk -- @kaiceybaylor is on her way there now and will bring us an update when she arrives! pic.twitter.com/QbVAmcVA5k — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) July 22, 2022