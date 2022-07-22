Suffolk Fire & Rescue: Fire at Producers Peanut Factory, multiple units on scene

SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire this morning in Suffolk.
According to a spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, emergency dispatch received multiple reports of a structure fire this morning around 5:30 a.m. at the Producers Peanut Company.
That's on Moore Avenue, which is between Finney Avenue and Kingsboro Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found the central warehouse building fully involved in fire. Two other warehouse buildings on both sides were also catching fire, and a 500-gallon propane tank was exposed, according to a news release.
There was no one in the building at the time. So far, there have been no injuries reported.
Officials from Suffolk and Chesapeake are still on the scene working to put the fire out and prevent spread to nearby buildings.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.
This is a developing story.