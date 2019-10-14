SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a student was hit by a vehicle after getting off the school bus on Monday.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 3:20 p.m. Suffolk police officers said a boy was hit by a vehicle as he exited the school bus in the 400 block of Market Street in Downtown Suffolk.

The bus was transporting students from King’s Fork High School.

The boy received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel. He was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway in the area was closed after the accident, and police said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

