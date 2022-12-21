Man arrested, more than a year after deadly shooting in Suffolk

Police said 36-year-old Jorge Rufino Williams, III, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the Dec. 2021 death of 35-year-old Jermaine Orlando Brock.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a man for a homicide that happened just over a year ago.

According to the Suffolk Police Dept., 36-year-old Jorge Rufino Williams III of Hampton was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the death of 35-year-old Jermaine Orlando Brock.

Brock was shot in the 100 block of Beech Street on December 10, 2021. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Williams is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is charged with the following: