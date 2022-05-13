Suffolk kitchen fire under investigation

Firefighters were at a home on Airport Road after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters were able to contain a kitchen fire inside a home quickly on Friday, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

Crews received a call about the fire in the 2700 block of Airport Rd. around 11:30 a.m. They arrived minutes later to find smoke coming from the front of the one-story house and could see flames concentrated in its kitchen.

Crews contained the fire to the kitchen and were able to bring it under control by 11:55 a.m.

Firefighters said one person who was inside the home was able to get out safely. It wasn't clear Friday afternoon if the person would be displaced as a result of the fire.

Its cause remained under investigation.