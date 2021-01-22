Suffolk authorities monitoring brush fire off Crittenden Road

Authorities say the location where the fire broke out is remote and there is no danger to any homes around that area.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue is monitoring smoke conditions after a large brush fire broke out on Wednesday.

The fire started in the 7700 block of Crittenden Road. Dispatchers were notified about a large section of bulldozed trees and debris that had caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk firefighters were aided by fire departments in neighboring cities as well as the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The debris pile is still smoldering, it has been contained and is manageable.