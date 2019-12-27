SUFFOLK, Va. — A hazardous materials crew is working to clean up a Suffolk road after a tanker truck began leaking fluids across about a half-mile of roadway.

Authorities received the call about the incident shortly after 10:30 a.m. The tanker truck reportedly had a valve open while traveling on Bridge Road/Route 17 before stopping at the intersection with Knotts Neck Road and Shoulders Hill Road.

The truck had been carrying wastewater and jet fuel.

Two southbound lanes of Bridge Road are expected to be closed for several hours while hazmat teams clean up the street. Suffolk Police and Public Works are assisting with traffic control in the area.