SUFFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, January 15, the Suffolk Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development held their Community Business Launch “Pitch Night” event.

Twenty individuals completed the program’s business education workshop course and nine submitted business plans to participate in the pitch competition.

Five entrepreneurs were selected to come to the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts stage to share their most innovative and creative ideas at the well-attended event.

Each business had five minutes to share their vision for the live audience and judge’s panel. Four entrepreneurs were awarded cash grants.

The winners were:

Brick & Mortar Brewing Company $15,000

Sparc Shoppe $15,000

Groundworks Bar & Bistro $10,000

Elizabeth & Maude Boutique $5,000

The businesses are expected to expand their existing operations or open in Downtown Suffolk this year.

Brick & Mortar Brewing Company co-owner, Dave Stacknick, said since opening on East Washington Street last year, he has seen the brewery grow and grow, and with it, the businesses surrounding it also growing.

"We're seeing a change in people's mentality downtown. Before people were like 'There's nothing to do down there. You couldn't pay me to come down there' and now we're seeing that yeah, there is quite a bit to do down there," he said.