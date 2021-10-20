Suffolk Fire & Rescue respond to three car crashes in one hour

The first incident took place at 3:06 p.m., the second at 3:22 p.m., and the last at 4:03 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to three car crashes Wednesday afternoon, all of which happened within one hour.

The City of Suffolk said emergency communications got a call for the first crash around 3 p.m.

It happened in the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard/Route 460 Westbound and involved a tractor-trailer that was rear-ended by a dump truck. The dump truck then went off the roadway and into a field.

Both drivers received medical treatment at the scene but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Some lanes of the roadway were initially closed following the accident, however, all lanes are now open.

Dispatch then got a call for the second crash around 3:30 p.m. That one happened in the 5400 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10.

Upon initial investigation, police determined that a Jeep and Ford SUV collided head-on.

Both drivers were treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital. One has serious injuries, the other's are minor.

Finally, the third crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of Godwin Boulevard/Route 10 northbound.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and pickup truck. One vehicle rear-ended the other. One of the drivers was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Some roadways were closed following the crash but were reopened after the involved vehicles were towed away.