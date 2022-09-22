Suffolk residents rally against 'Port 460' warehouse complex project

Despite a large public outcry, council members voted to rezone a large piece of land from general commercial and agricultural use to heavy industrial use.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The stage is set to build a controversial warehouse complex near U.S. Routes 460 and 58 in Suffolk.

Despite a large public outcry, council members on Wednesday night voted to rezone a large piece of land from general commercial and agricultural use to heavy industrial use.

"Not even light industry, not even commercial. They're going to go all the way to heavy industry," said resident Chris Dove.

Dove and other residents showed up in droves to rally against the move Wednesday night and several instances beforehand since learning about the proposal in July.

"Our city council has gone overboard," said Mike Adams, who voiced disappointment over the proposed move.

Before council would vote, Adams and other rallygoers shared sentiments like "Say No to Warehouses."

Maryland-based Matan Companies seeks, in part, to build 10 warehouses on more than 500 acres of property for what's called Port 460 Logistics Center.

"Against our drinking water source, groundwater source, recreational area sources," said resident Kelly Hengler, who also voiced concern over habitats.

In addition to environmental concerns, neighbors said they worry about impacts on traffic. Massive, yearslong road improvements are ahead.

And in what's conventionally a busy stretch of 460, neighbors foresee a surge of trucks with an already-high concentration of school buses.

"That's a major concern for me, just from safety of fellow citizens right there," Dove added.

Protesters also said they want to preserve the character of Suffolk.

"You don’t put warehouses in the middle of a suburban area. It just doesn’t make any sense to us from any perspective at all," said resident Denise Murden.

However, change is afoot even as some argue there hasn't been enough time to get questions answered.

"I just don't think this is the right project in the right place, in the right time and we're not ready for it," said City Councilmember Shelley Butler Barlow.

"My reasoning may be flawed, in your opinion, but my purpose is not," Mayor Mike Duman told the crowd Wednesday night.

"Things are changing. Suffolk's going to continue change, well beyond every one of us in this building," said City Councilmember Roger Fawcett.

Proponents — including Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia's Secretary of Transportation — have voiced support, pointing to job and economic growth. They pledge cooperation between local and state authorities to fund traffic improvements in the area.

Some support in federal funding is also expected.

“What we are seeing around the Port [of Virginia], is a huge interest in expanding the port’s operations. I think Hampton Roads broadly can be a good growth engine for the Commonwealth and it’s exciting to see happen," Gov. Youngkin previously stated, as sent to 13News Now by a spokesperson.

Talking with residents, however, it is evident that some will continue making their voices heard to city leaders.