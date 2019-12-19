SUFFOLK, Va. — During a city council meeting in the City of Suffolk on Wednesday, a resolution was unanimously passed reaffirming the city’s support for the Constitution.

A similar resolution was passed in Chesapeake last week. The decision means that the city is dedicated to protecting citizens' constitutional rights.

Nearly 600 people packed Suffolk City Hall back on December 4, with many asking for City Council to take up a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution. However, there was no resolution on the City Council Agenda, so City Council did not vote.

On Wednesday night's vote, the resolution was added late so it wasn't on the city's agenda.

This all comes ahead of the 2020 legislative session in Richmond when it's expected that the Democratic-controlled General Assembly will make changes to current gun legislation.

Recently, multiple Hampton Roads localities have considered or passed similar resolutions. On December 3, the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution.

Dozens of people recently stood outside a Virginia Beach City Council meeting to voice their support for a resolution in their locality even though it wasn't on the council's agenda.

Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions have been passed by other municipal governments around Virginia, more than 60 so far.

However, in comparison to state law, these resolutions appear to just be symbolic gestures.

