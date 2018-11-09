SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Patrick Roberts, the City Manager of Suffolk, declared a State of Emergency for the City of Suffolk Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Preparations for the storm began last week. City staff continue their efforts to ensure the safety of city residents by making every possible effort to mitigate flooding on roadways and giving emergency first responders the tools to perform their jobs.

Roberts advises residents to take action now by making a kit, planning, and staying informed.

Governor Northam's evacuation order for residents in Zone A impacts about 600 residential addresses and 91 non-residential addresses. In Suffolk, Zone A encompasses most of the marsh and wetlands immediately adjacent to the Chuckatuck Creek, Nansemond River, Bennet's Creek. The tributary located adjacent to the River Front and Arbor Meadows communities, Streeter Creek, and the James River are also included in Zone A.

In response to the Zone A evacuation and in anticipation to a possible Zone B evacuation, two emergency shelters are being opened at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12 in Suffolk as a last resort.

The shelters are:

King's Fork High School at 351 Kings Ford Road - ADA compliant, fully generator power for citizens who are medically dependent on electricity.

Nansemond River High School at 3301 Nansemond Parkway - ADA compliant, pet-friendly, generator power for emergency lighting and to support kitchen freezers only.

Residents who are told to evacuate by authorities should do so immediately as well as staying tuned to local news to track the storm.

