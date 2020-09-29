Suffolk city manager resigns, interim city manager named

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk's city manager turned in his resignation Monday, after about five years on the job.
City council accepted Patrick Roberts' resignation during a closed meeting Monday afternoon. Afterward, council members unanimously voted to have interim deputy city manager Al Moor become the interim city manager.
The reason for Roberts' decision to leave his position was not released.
"Patrick has been a tremendous asset to our city, and we are all so sad to see him go. He leaves our city a much better place," Mayor Linda Johnson said. "We wish he and his family the absolute best future ever and we know that he will be successful wherever he goes. Thank you, Patrick. We appreciate you more than you will ever know."
Roberts' last day as city manager is October 2, with Moor taking over as interim city manager the following day.