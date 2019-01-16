SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman told the City of Suffolk that Councilman Curtis Milteer, Sr. sexually harassed her while they were on a business trip to Florida.

Milteer told 13News Now the accusation isn't true.

The long-serving councilman said the trip to Miami earlier this month was for Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority business and that the woman works for SRHA. Other people were with them on the trip. He told 13News Now he found out about the complaint after the trip when someone from the city contacted him.

Milteer said the woman claimed that he made harassing phone calls to her room. The councilman said he never called her.

Milteer, who has been on council since 1980, believes the allegation was to get back at him because he didn't support the woman's friend who ran for school board. Instead, Milteer supported the friend's opponent.

"Let it go through the process," said Milteer, adding that the woman has to prove the accusation. "Never have I been involved in such activity in my whole life."

13News Now contacted the city about the situation. Spokeswoman Diana Klink said via email: "I can confirm that a complaint against a councilman was received earlier this week, and that is the only comment we are making at this time."