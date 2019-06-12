SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a couple on multiple child abuse charges on Thursday. When officers searched the couple's home, they found four children lived in unsanitary conditions.

Officers went to a home in the 1200 block of Holland Road around 8 p.m. after receiving a tip about alleged child abuse.

After investigating, officers learned that the couple, 50-year-old James Ray Peck and 45-year-old April Marie Peck, had custody of the four children. The living conditions were considered unsanitary.

While searching the home, officers also found a boy was physically restrained in a bathroom. The child was taken to CHKD in Norfolk for medical observation.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia inside.

Both James and April were arrested on charges including Abduction & Kidnapping; Abuse and Neglect of Children; and Cruelty and Injuries to Children. They are currently in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Mug shots attached.

Child Protective Services responded and the children were removed from the home.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and additional charges could be filed.

