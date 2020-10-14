Suffolk couple charged with attempted capital murder

Jesse lee Barber and April Lynn White have been indicted on a total of 18 charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A couple in Suffolk has been arrested and charged with several charges, including attempted capital murder.

Jesse lee Barber and April Lynn White -- both 39 -- have been indicted on a total of 18 charges including:

Attempted Capital Murder – Robbery (2 counts)

Attempted Capital Murder – Abduction

Attempted First Degree Murder

Abduction – Extort Money or Immoral Purpose (2 counts)

Robbery – Residence (2 counts)

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Strangle Another Causing Wounding or Injury

Shoot/Stab/Cut or Wound in Commission of a Felony

Credit Card Theft (4 counts)

Unlawful Use or Injury to Telephone Lines

Destruction of Property

Police say that back in December of 2019, Barber and White attacked their roommate at a home on Holland Road, near Copeland Road. They are accused of assaulting and restraining her, although she managed to get away and get help.

Barber and Lynn were arrested within a day of the attack, but their charges were upgraded this week.