Suffolk couple charged with attempted capital murder

SUFFOLK, Va. — A couple in Suffolk has been arrested and charged with several charges, including attempted capital murder.
Jesse lee Barber and April Lynn White -- both 39 -- have been indicted on a total of 18 charges including:
- Attempted Capital Murder – Robbery (2 counts)
- Attempted Capital Murder – Abduction
- Attempted First Degree Murder
- Abduction – Extort Money or Immoral Purpose (2 counts)
- Robbery – Residence (2 counts)
- Aggravated Malicious Wounding
- Strangle Another Causing Wounding or Injury
- Shoot/Stab/Cut or Wound in Commission of a Felony
- Credit Card Theft (4 counts)
- Unlawful Use or Injury to Telephone Lines
- Destruction of Property
Police say that back in December of 2019, Barber and White attacked their roommate at a home on Holland Road, near Copeland Road. They are accused of assaulting and restraining her, although she managed to get away and get help.
Barber and Lynn were arrested within a day of the attack, but their charges were upgraded this week.
Both remain in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.