Suffolk couple charged with attempted capital murder

Jesse lee Barber and April Lynn White have been indicted on a total of 18 charges.
Credit: Suffolk Police Dept
Jesse Lee Barber and April Lynn White

SUFFOLK, Va. — A couple in Suffolk has been arrested and charged with several charges, including attempted capital murder.

Jesse lee Barber and April Lynn White -- both 39 -- have been indicted on a total of 18 charges including:

  • Attempted Capital Murder – Robbery (2 counts)
  • Attempted Capital Murder – Abduction
  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Abduction – Extort Money or Immoral Purpose (2 counts)
  • Robbery – Residence (2 counts)
  • Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Strangle Another Causing Wounding or Injury
  • Shoot/Stab/Cut or Wound in Commission of a Felony
  • Credit Card Theft (4 counts)
  • Unlawful Use or Injury to Telephone Lines
  • Destruction of Property

Police say that back in December of 2019, Barber and White attacked their roommate at a home on Holland Road, near Copeland Road. They are accused of assaulting and restraining her, although she managed to get away and get help.

Barber and Lynn were arrested within a day of the attack, but their charges were upgraded this week.

Both remain in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

