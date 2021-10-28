Suffolk girl who died of COVID-19 complications honored with memorial at school

Tributes keep pouring in for Teresa Sperry. The Hillpoint Elementary community and others gathered to remember the 10-year-old student Thursday evening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — It's clear, 10-year-old Teresa Sperry was loved by so many.

The Hillpoint Elementary student is remembered for the impact she left on others.

"She was the kindest, sweetest person. We always knew that. But I didn't know so many other people knew that as well," said her father, Jeff.

Teresa passed away suddenly in September due to complications from COVID-19.

'A constant bright spot' | The Hillpoint Elementary School community remembers one of their own.



Friends, classmates, teachers and families gather to honor her memory. @13NewsNow #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/riiMudHOJZ — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) October 28, 2021

Family, friends, teachers and the community came together for a socially distant gathering in the school cafeteria.

During the service, school officials described Teresa as a "constant bright spot" they will cherish forever.

They laid out flowers and candles.

The school also put together a video filled with snapshots and memories.

After the video presentation honoring Teresa, the gathering moved outside where teachers and administrators presented the Sperry family with a lasting memorial honoring their little girl.

The gathering moved outside where the school presented the Sperry family a mural for Teresa. It showcases her love for song and dance. pic.twitter.com/dBNrS3IHKo — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) October 28, 2021

Teresa's art teacher painted a mural, which Teresa's parents said captures a piece of who she was.

"It's a little a bit of everything that she loved. She loved animals, music, dancing and movement," said her mother, Nicole.

Her music teacher also helped with the design, making sure the notes to "Yellow" were accurate. It was the song that played at her funeral, according to Nicole.

"We love it," said Nicole.

The Sperrys are thankful to everyone who has reached out. And they said they're encouraged to know that people are listening to their plea for COVID-19 precautions.

"Random people have sent me Facebook messages or told me in person, 'I was on the fence about getting the vaccine, but now I'm going to get it because of her story,' or 'I know I'm going to get my kids the vaccine when it becomes available because of your daughter.' I'm overwhelmed that she's still changing people's hearts," said Nicole.