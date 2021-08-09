East Washington Street in Suffolk closed following two-vehicle crash

Dominion Energy is repairing a power pole, and one person was taken to the hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said they responded to the 700 block of East Washington Street around 1:08 p.m. Monday for a two-vehicle accident.

According to a release, the accident involved a passenger vehicle and an SUV. The SUV went off the roadway and hit a power pole.

Around 4:30 p.m., the 700 block of East Washington Street was closed in both directions as Dominion Energy crews worked to repair the damaged pole.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital for further treatment, however, officials didn't share how seriously the person was hurt.