Suffolk crews battle fire inside residential garage; no one injured

The fire happened in the 700 block of Carolina Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue says no one was hurt when a residential garage caught on fire Thursday morning.

The call came in around 6 a.m. of a residential fire in the 700 block of Carolina Road.

The first crew that arrived on the scene found a detached garage fully enveloped by fire, according to Battalion Chief William Kessinger. The nearby residence, a camper, and multiple vehicles were also damaged.

Fire crews had the blaze under control by 6:28 a.m. No injuries were reported and no one was displaced.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 4, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Medic 1, EMS 1, and Safety 1.