Suffolk crews battle fire inside residential garage; no one injured

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue says no one was hurt when a residential garage caught on fire Thursday morning.
The call came in around 6 a.m. of a residential fire in the 700 block of Carolina Road.
The first crew that arrived on the scene found a detached garage fully enveloped by fire, according to Battalion Chief William Kessinger. The nearby residence, a camper, and multiple vehicles were also damaged.
Fire crews had the blaze under control by 6:28 a.m. No injuries were reported and no one was displaced.
Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 4, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Medic 1, EMS 1, and Safety 1.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.