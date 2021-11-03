Two men 'with gang affiliations' arrested in Suffolk

Police said both men are convicted felons with gang affiliations.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

Suffolk police said they took two men into custody Tuesday after executing two search warrants during a sting operation.

The operation was related to recent investigations of multiple shootings into occupied dwellings, an aggravated assault, and destruction of property incidents over the last several months.

Officials said they took Franco Lamont Brown, 33, and Andre Maurice Baker, 33, into custody, both of whom are convicted felons with gang affiliations.

Brown was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, 1st offense, convicted felon (violent) possess/transport firearm (3 counts), and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Baker was arrested on a charge of a convicted felon (violent) possessing/transporting a firearm.

During the operation, police also seized seven firearms, several calibers of ammunition, extended magazines, and narcotic distribution items.