SUFFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police are on scene investigating a package containing an unknown white powdery substance Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred at the UPS Store in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane, a Suffolk news release said.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 11:44 a.m. after staff saw a powder leaking from a box dropped off by a customer for shipment.

The substance is believed to be non-hazardous. No one exposed to the substance is showing any signs of ill effects, the news release said.

As a precaution, a hazmat representative is heading to the scene to confirm the source of the substance.

The office has been evacuated during the investigation.

