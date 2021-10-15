x
No one hurt after plane makes hard landing in Suffolk

Virginia State Police will investigate the cause of Friday's incident at Suffolk Executive Airport.

SUFFOLK, Va. — No one was injured after a small aircraft made a hard landing at Suffolk Executive Airport on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Suffolk Police said the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency Communications was informed a small plane's landing gear malfunctioned, causing it to make a hard landing.

The plane's pilot, an adult man, was outside the aircraft when emergency crews arrived at the scene. No one else was aboard the plane.

A photo from the scene shows the plane on a runway, tipped forward with its nose touching the ground.

There was reportedly no major damage and no fluid leaks.

Virginia State Police is investigating the cause of the hard landing.

