SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office says a fire that broke out in an abandoned farmhouse is a case of arson.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12 in the rural 4900 block of Deer Path Road. Arriving firefighters found a large fire engulfing an old, single-story abandoned farmhouse. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The fire marshal's office says the fire was intentionally set, but there is no word on any possible suspects at this time. The fire remains under investigation.