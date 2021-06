Nobody was hurt in the fire. It was declared under control by the Fire & Rescue department.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, Suffolk Fire & Rescue worked to put out a house fire near County Street in Suffolk.

A tweet from the department said the fire was in the 200 block of Lewis Ave.

Officials didn't say what time the fire was first reported, but it was under control by 10:57 a.m.

Nobody was hurt.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when Fire & Rescue shares a cause, or other information, about the fire.