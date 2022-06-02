Suffolk Fire & Rescue: No injuries after two separate structure fires

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of two fires overnight, both of which resulted in structure damage.
The first call came in at 11:05 p.m. on February 5 that there was a smoke coming from a home on the 6200 block of Harewood Lane, according to a statement.
When firefighters arrived several minutes later, they found a fire in the attic of the two-story home. The fire was extinguished, and only the attic sustained damage.
There were no injuries, and the family will be able to stay in their home.
At 1:21 a.m. on February 6, the department received a call that there was a duplex fire on the 300 block of Hill Street.
When they arrived, they found fire in the walls of the first floor. The fire caused minor damage to the duplex.
While no one was injured, eight adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire.