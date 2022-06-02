Suffolk Fire & Rescue: No injuries after two separate structure fires

Both fires resulted in structure damage, and the second fire displaced eight adults and three children.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of two fires overnight, both of which resulted in structure damage.

The first call came in at 11:05 p.m. on February 5 that there was a smoke coming from a home on the 6200 block of Harewood Lane, according to a statement.

When firefighters arrived several minutes later, they found a fire in the attic of the two-story home. The fire was extinguished, and only the attic sustained damage.

There were no injuries, and the family will be able to stay in their home.

At 1:21 a.m. on February 6, the department received a call that there was a duplex fire on the 300 block of Hill Street.

When they arrived, they found fire in the walls of the first floor. The fire caused minor damage to the duplex.