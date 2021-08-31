Suffolk Fire secures gas leak in Ames Cove area

The leak was in the 100 block of Creek Front Lane in the Retreat at Creekside Village neighborhood, city officials said. Residents can go back home.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams say residents can now return to their homes after a gas leak happened Tuesday. The leak has been secured.

It was in the 100 block of Creek Front Lane in the Retreat at Creekside Village neighborhood, officials said. A construction crew hit a line, causing the leak.

A release from city spokesperson Tim Kelley said the leak was first called in around noon.

People in three nearby homes had to leave their houses and other residents are sheltering in place, but nobody was hurt, Kelley said.

Columbia Natural Gas was working with the fire department to get the problem fixed.