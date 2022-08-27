Suffolk fire hurts 3 including firefighter

Two people had sustained serious burns when firefighters arrived just before 1 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were hurt in a house fire in the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Saturday just before 1 a.m., according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house.

Two of the people hurt in the fire were outside with serious burns when medics arrived, and responders began providing Advanced Life Support care while firefighters began to battle the blaze.

Because of the distance from the road and all of the man power that was diverted to helping the injured people, the fire became well involved.

Both of the people who were hurt when firefighters arrived were taken to the hospital.

The third person hurt was a firefighter who was being evaluated by paramedics.

The fire was not under control when the press release for this article was sent out around 2:30 a.m.