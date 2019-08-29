SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews put out a home's kitchen fire on Thursday.

The fire was in the 3600 block of Fawn Court in the Deerfield neighborhood, and Emergency Communications received the 911 call about the fire around 8 a.m.

Crews were on the scene in eight minutes.

Battalion Chief Barney Howard said that once crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the front door of the single-story brick home.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire that was primarily contained to the kitchen. However, the residence also sustained some minor smoke damage.

Officials said there were no injuries, and the fire was called under control at 8:25 a.m.

One person has been displaced as a result of the fire and is being assisted by their family at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.