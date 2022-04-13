Suffolk firefighters work to get 3-alarm fire under control

Firefighters pulled two children out of the burning home, who were both taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk firefighters were trying to get a three-alarm fire under control on Smith Street Wednesday afternoon.

A city spokesman said the fire broke out a little before 1:30 p.m., and by 2:30 p.m., still wasn't under control. Heavy flames started coming from the back of the building this afternoon.

Initially, firefighters had heard reports that there were some people trapped inside. Tim Kelley, the city spokesman, said firefighters and police officers pulled two children out of the burning home, who were both taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Rescue teams made a second sweep of the building and said there was nobody else in there.

Kelley said two firefighters also had to be treated for heat exhaustion. One of them was taken to a hospital.