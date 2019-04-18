SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews battled a two-alarm house fire on Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 5:47 a.m. in the 3500 block of Arthur Drive, officials said.

The first unit arrived in the rural Whaleyville borough at 5:58 a.m.

Crews could see heavy fire showing from the residence, Chief Michael Barakey said.

One person was taken to a hospital due to smoke inhalation. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Suffolk Police are also on scene and a portion of the roadway in the immediate area remains closed due.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.