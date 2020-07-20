Suffolk firefighters prevent flames from seriously damaging multiple-family home

There was a fire on the back porch of a building that housed two apartments. Everyone who lived inside had evacuated before rescue teams got to the scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams put out a fire at a multi-apartment home in the Lakeside neighborhood just after 8:30 Monday morning.

A release from the city said teams showed up to the building in the 300 block of Bosley Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

There were no injuries related to the fire.

According to the release, firefighters had the scene under control by about 9:07 a.m. The apartments were still livable after the fire, so nobody was displaced.