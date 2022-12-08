Suffolk firefighters extinguish house fire, rescue trapped dogs

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk firefighters rescued three dogs from a burning house Thursday night.
Fire Chief Mike Barakey said they got the first call about the fire at 5:55 p.m., and Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams were at the house by 6:04 p.m.
Everyone who lived there had gotten outside, but they let firefighters know three dogs were still in the house.
Firefighters worked to search the home while putting out flames in a second-floor bedroom.
They found all three dogs and got them out, even though a medic had to resuscitate one of them.
The fire was put out by 6:37 p.m., Barakey said.
They don't know what caused the fire yet, but the city's Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.