Suffolk firefighters extinguish house fire, rescue trapped dogs

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk firefighters rescued three dogs from a burning house Thursday night.

Fire Chief Mike Barakey said they got the first call about the fire at 5:55 p.m., and Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams were at the house by 6:04 p.m.

Everyone who lived there had gotten outside, but they let firefighters know three dogs were still in the house.

Firefighters worked to search the home while putting out flames in a second-floor bedroom.

They found all three dogs and got them out, even though a medic had to resuscitate one of them.

The fire was put out by 6:37 p.m., Barakey said.