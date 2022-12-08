x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suffolk

Suffolk firefighters extinguish house fire, rescue trapped dogs

Firefighters found all three dogs and got them out, even though a medic had to resuscitate one of them.
Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
House fire on Holland Corner Road, Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk firefighters rescued three dogs from a burning house Thursday night.

Fire Chief Mike Barakey said they got the first call about the fire at 5:55 p.m., and Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams were at the house by 6:04 p.m.

Everyone who lived there had gotten outside, but they let firefighters know three dogs were still in the house.

Firefighters worked to search the home while putting out flames in a second-floor bedroom.

They found all three dogs and got them out, even though a medic had to resuscitate one of them.

The fire was put out by 6:37 p.m., Barakey said.

They don't know what caused the fire yet, but the city's Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Several people hurt after school bus crash in Suffolk

Before You Leave, Check This Out