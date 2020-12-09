Suffolk getting additional Isaias disaster relief

The US Small Business Administration has approved low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits.

SUFFOLK, Va. — More than a month ago, Hurricane Isaias tore through our area. Now people in Suffolk are getting a little bit more help dealing with the aftermath.

If you haven't reported any damages, there's still time. The deadline is Friday, September 18, 2020. Call 757-514-4160 on Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide the required information.

The City of Suffolk Assessor’s Office also wants property owners to know they may be eligible for a reduction in tax levies if buildings were razed, destroyed, or damaged. Letters and applications are currently being sent to affected property owners.

The reduction in tax levies is allowable if destruction or damage is equal to or exceeds $500 in the value of the building. Also, no reduction in tax levies is allowed unless the destruction or damage renders the building unfit for use and occupancy for 30 days or more during the calendar year.