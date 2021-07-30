Eight people hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Six of the eight people taken to the hospital are juveniles. Officials say all the injuries are not life-threatening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Eight people -- six of whom are juveniles -- were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on the Godwin Bridge (Bridge Road) in Suffolk on Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders were alerted to the crash just before 2 p.m. The accident involved an SUV, a pickup truck, and a car.

Officials say all eight people who were taken to the hospital for treatment are expected to be OK.

Part of the bridge was briefly shut down following the crash, and then traffic was alternated across until all lanes reopened shortly after 3 p.m.