Two dogs die in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — No people were hurt but two family pets did perish in a Suffolk house fire on Wednesday morning, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.
Firefighters said they were called to the 5800 block of Greenwood Road shortly after 10 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-story home. The fire then spread to the attic before firefighters got it extinguished just before 10:30.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs did not survive. There's no word at this time on how many people may be displaced.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office.