Two dogs die in Suffolk house fire

The fire happened Wednesday morning at a home on Greenwood Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — No people were hurt but two family pets did perish in a Suffolk house fire on Wednesday morning, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

Firefighters said they were called to the 5800 block of Greenwood Road shortly after 10 a.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-story home. The fire then spread to the attic before firefighters got it extinguished just before 10:30.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs did not survive. There's no word at this time on how many people may be displaced.