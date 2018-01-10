SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Over the weekend, the City of Suffolk officially dedicated its two newest schools.

Florence Bowser Elementary School and Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School opened earlier this year. All students who went to Driver Elementary and some who went to Creekside will now go to Bowser, while Cherry Middle School is pulling students from John Yeates Middle.

School leaders say this will give them more room to grow.

"We have a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced building that has all the amenities," said Florence Bowser Principal Melodie E. Griffin. "So, it's a momentous occasion because of that!"

The old elementary school fit about 200 students, while the new building can fit 1,000 students.

The school opened at about 75 percent capacity this year.

