Suffolk hosting 'Friday Night Frights' classic horror film series in October

SUFFOLK, Va. — Horror film lovers are going to love this: Suffolk is hosting its second annual Friday Night Frights Classic Horror Film Series.
The October film series is in partnership with Suffolk Tourism and Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.
The classic horror films include Carrie, Psycho, and Poltergeist.
All films will be shown in the Birdsong Theater on the second floor of the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts,110 West Finney Avenue at 8 p.m.
Carrie will play on the big screen Friday, Oct. 16; Psycho is slated for Friday, Oct. 23; and Poltergeist will finish the series on Friday, Oct. 30.
Tickets are $3 and can be purchased at SuffolkCenter.org /movies-on-the-big-screen.
The films are rated R, so no children under 17 will be admitted into the theater. To maintain social distance and abide by COVID-19 guidelines, the theater will only reserve 100 seats.