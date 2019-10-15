SUFFOLK, Va. — The Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public's help after a Suffolk home caught fire when it was struck by a flare gun.

The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. Monday in the 500 block fo South Broad Street. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to put out the fire, which caused minor damage to the home.

No one was hurt.

Fire Marshal Chuck Chapin said the incident is being investigated as arson.

If you have any information about who fired the flare gun at the home, you're asked to call Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach out to police by visiting the department's Facebook page.