2 people displaced following house fire near E. Washington Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire crews were on the scene battling a house fire in a neighborhood located near East Washington Street in Suffolk on Thursday afternoon.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue tweeted that they were working to put out a fire in the 200 block of Bunch Avenue. Fire Chief Michael Barakey said got the call around 1:30 p.m. and the fire crew arrived within minutes.
When firefighters arrived they found a one-story house with smoke coming from its front door. Crews were able to have the fire under control around 1:55 p.m.
Officials said the two people who lived in the home did not get hurt but did have to relocate. They're getting help from the American Red Cross.
Author's Note: The video below is on file from a separate story that aired on Nov. 23, 2021. It shares tips on how to prevent house fires during the holiday season but is essential for everyday safety.