x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suffolk

2 people displaced following house fire near E. Washington Street in Suffolk

Suffolk firefighters were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Bunch Avenue. That area is located near E. Washington Street.
Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire crews were on the scene battling a house fire in a neighborhood located near East Washington Street in Suffolk on Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue tweeted that they were working to put out a fire in the 200 block of Bunch Avenue. Fire Chief Michael Barakey said got the call around 1:30 p.m. and the fire crew arrived within minutes.

When firefighters arrived they found a one-story house with smoke coming from its front door. Crews were able to have the fire under control around 1:55 p.m.

Officials said the two people who lived in the home did not get hurt but did have to relocate. They're getting help from the American Red Cross.  

Related Articles

Author's Note: The video below is on file from a separate story that aired on Nov. 23, 2021. It shares tips on how to prevent house fires during the holiday season but is essential for everyday safety.

In Other News

Suffolk woman whose child is accused of shooting 12-year-old friend arrested for failure to appear