2 people displaced following house fire near E. Washington Street in Suffolk

Suffolk firefighters were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Bunch Avenue. That area is located near E. Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire crews were on the scene battling a house fire in a neighborhood located near East Washington Street in Suffolk on Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue tweeted that they were working to put out a fire in the 200 block of Bunch Avenue. Fire Chief Michael Barakey said got the call around 1:30 p.m. and the fire crew arrived within minutes.

When firefighters arrived they found a one-story house with smoke coming from its front door. Crews were able to have the fire under control around 1:55 p.m.

Officials said the two people who lived in the home did not get hurt but did have to relocate. They're getting help from the American Red Cross.

