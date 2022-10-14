Kitchen fire breaks out in Suffolk home, displacing 5 adults

Some people had already gotten out of the home, but firefighters escorted out three adults who were on the first floor.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One woman was hurt in a house fire that displaced five people in Suffolk Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for the city said firefighters got a call about the fire in the 200 block of Pine Street, which is in Downtown Suffolk. They made it to the house in two minutes.

There was a fire burning on the second floor of the house, which was separated into two apartments.

Crews found a fire in the kitchen area of the second floor, and were able to put it out. It was declared "under control" at 8:34 a.m. No firefighters were hurt.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's office said the fire was an accident that stemmed from someone cooking.

Paramedics did check on one woman who was hurt in the fire, but said she didn't need to be taken to a hospital.

All five people who lived in the two apartments are displaced from their homes. The Red Cross is helping them find a temporary place to stay.