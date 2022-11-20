x
Suffolk

No one hurt in Suffolk house fire

The house fire happened in the 100 block of Ferguson Place, which is in the northern part of the city.
Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that significantly damaged a home Sunday afternoon.

The house fire happened in the 100 block of Ferguson Place, which is in the northern part of the city. Firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m.

A few minutes later, firefighters arrived and confirmed heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story house. Everyone who lives there was outside by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters got the fire under control shortly after 3:50 p.m. No one was hurt.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.

