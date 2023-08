No one was hurt, but the house was badly damaged by smoke and fire.

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person is out of their home following a fire in Suffolk on Friday.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said crews were called out to a house in the 7600 block of South Quay Road around 2:15 p.m. They arrived to find a fire in the kitchen and were able to bring it under control by 2:40.

No one was hurt, but the house was badly damaged by smoke and fire. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced resident.