Suffolk house fire leaves one with serious burn injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital following a house fire on Woodrow Avenue.

The single-story house fire happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue, officials said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home, and heavy fire coming from the back.

First responders performed an aggressive interior attack and had the fire under control around 7:45 p.m.

One person had evacuated the home and gone to a neighbors house prior to Suffolk Fire & Rescue's arrival. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with severe burn injuries.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and heat damage, and the single occupant of the home was displaced by the fire.