Fire under investigation at Suffolk Human Resources Building

No one was hurt, and the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire to break out in the city's Human Resources Building on Tuesday night.

According to the Suffolk Fire Department, crews were called to 440 Market Street just after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw minor smoke coming from the first and second floors of the three-story building, with heavy smoke coming from a third-floor office.

There was no active fire when firefighters arrived, but the office sustained damage to its ceiling tiles and walls, and there was also significant smoke damage to the office suite and the 3rd floor.